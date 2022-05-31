Red Cross warns of above normal hurricane season on Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- There's a warning for Long Island residents to get ready for the coming hurricane season, which officially begins Wednesday.

The American Red Cross will join government officials Tuesday on the boardwalk in Long Beach to spread the message about preparedness.

They say 2022 is projected to be an above-normal hurricane season.

That follows an active season in 2021, when remnants of Hurricane Ida impacted our region.

The Red Cross says it needs more volunteers for both local support and travel when major storms strike outside our area.