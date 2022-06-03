Recent shark sightings prompt officials on Long Island to raise public awareness, discuss response

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. - After a Long Island fisherman took video of a struggling shark swept ashore on Memorial Day, local beachgoers responded.

"Get out as soon as possible. Don't stay in the water, just run out," said beachgoer Jackie Alba.

The Town of Hempstead wasted no time in preparing lifeguards and the public.

"The last couple of years, we've had more shark sightings than we've probably seen in over a decade. Last week, a Mako shark washed ashore, just across the bridge, about 6-8 feet long," said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin.

Chief lifeguards attended training over the winter on how best to spot and identify fins.

"We've also invested in what we refer to as 'shark patrol,'" Clavin said.

Lifeguards are scanning from chairs, and drones above.

"Lifeguards patrol walking the beach, in the water with surfboards, kayaks. We also have our rowboats, shark patrol on Jet Ski, patrolling back and forth," said Hempstead Town Aquatics Director Justine Anderson.

Experts say people should avoid swimming near large schools of bait fish, where seabirds are feeding, or choppy water.

In recent summers, CBS2 has followed teams tagging sharks, seeing first-hand how close sharks come to swimmers.

The shark does not want to eat you, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported. More than a dozen species of sharks are in waters off Long Island. Experts say the risk one biting a human is minute.

"I'm not afraid to go into the water. They would probably go the other," Tom Gallo of East Meadow said.

"I'll think about that," said Patrice Gallo.

For South Shore beaches, it's a collaborative effort between village, town, county and state.

"When people come down to the beach, they should understand it's a well thought out of network of emergency responders that all work together," said Town of Hempstead Medical Director Dr. David Neubert.

Shark sightings are up, they say, due to clean water, smart phones and social media.