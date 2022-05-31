10-foot mako shark spotted on Long Island beach shore
NEW YORK -- A shark was spotted on the shore at a Long Island beach.
Video shows the shark thrashing around at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway bridge.
A commercial fisherman saw the shark was struggling and called the Department of Environmental Conservation for help.
But the shark was gone by the time officials arrived.
Wildlife experts believe it was a mako shark approximately 10 feet long.
