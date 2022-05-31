Watch CBS News
10-foot mako shark spotted on Long Island beach shore

Shark spotted on Long Island shore
Shark spotted on Long Island shore 00:29

NEW YORK -- A shark was spotted on the shore at a Long Island beach.

Video shows the shark thrashing around at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway bridge. 

A commercial fisherman saw the shark was struggling and called the Department of Environmental Conservation for help.

But the shark was gone by the time officials arrived.

Wildlife experts believe it was a mako shark approximately 10 feet long.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 5:37 AM

