Recent crimes in New York City involving teenagers have many concerned about gang violence

NEW YORK -- There's growing concern over recent crimes involving teenagers and gang violence.

It comes after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in Staten Island on Friday.

"He was a nice, kind, smart kid. Quiet, into sports, loveable," an aunt said of Syles Ular.

READ MORE: Loved ones mourn 13-year-old Syles Ular, Staten Island teenager fatally stabbed on MTA bus

Ular was working closely with an organization dedicated to mentoring him and keeping him off the streets.

In the end, though, the streets got him.

"We have been devastated by this loss," said Mike Perry of the group True 2 Life, a mentorship program. He said he's a street violence survivor, himself.

"This work for us is day in and day out. We don't wait for a tragedy to mentor young people. It's our life's work," Perry said.

Perry said he was determined to help Ular, but police say on Friday a 14-year-old suspect fatally stabbed him in the chest on that bus.

"We believe this motive possibly is gang related again," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Cho said.

That word "again" is now raising eyebrows, as Ular's death isn't the only incident causing concerns.

Just a few hours before the Staten Island stabbing, investigators say a 17-year-old girl was caught in gunfire in Brooklyn. A bullet hit her ankle during a gang-related shooting near a public school.

"I want to emphasize that inside of our schools have been safe. The issues we have found have continued to be issues outside of the school, and that's why we need to continue to have this enhanced level of communication with NYPD," Schools Chancellor David Banks said.

The city is taking it one step at a time fighting the fight against street violence.

"The reality is that you are not going to get everybody. You are going to lose some people," Perry said.

He said saving one child at time is worth every effort.

"It's devastating. We are not deterred. We have to continue the fight and we have to save the next 13-year-old," Perry said.

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is facing several charges, including murder and manslaughter.