NYPD: 13-year-old boy stabbed to death on MTA bus on Staten Island, teen in custody

By Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 13-year-old boy was stabbed and killed on an MTA bus Friday on Staten Island

Police sources confirmed to CBS New York that another 13-year-old boy was in custody. 

The injured teen was pronounced dead at Staten Island University Hospital after being stabbed on a bus near Hyland Boulevard and Robinson Avenue in Eltingville at around 2:30 p.m. 

"The other kid who got stabbed was sitting on the bus with us, like a few seats ahead of us, and the other kid walks in and they started yelling at each other. I guess they knew each other, had beef or something. And he walked over, pulled a knife out of his pocket, grabbed him and started stabbing him. They started like wrestling back and forth, and just kept stabbing him and stabbing him until he left the bus and ran off," said another teen who was on the bus. 

Police sources said the boy was stabbed in the abdomen multiple times.

It was not immediately clear what the dispute was about. 

This is a developing story. We are expecting more information  from NYPD. Check for updates.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 4:50 PM

