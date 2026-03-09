Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely and Jordan Stout follow John Harbaugh to New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens' tight end Isaiah Likely and All-Pro punter Jordan Stout are following John Harbaugh to the New York Giants, the Associated Press reported.

Likely is signing with the New York Giants under a three-year contract worth $40 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. Stout will sign a three-year, $12.3 million contract, according to a person familiar with that signing.

The sources spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Set to turn 26 in April, Likely is expected to be a big part of a unit run by offensive coordinator Matt Nagy that is built around quarterback Jaxson Dart. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound pass catcher could line up as a slot receiver with 5-foot-8 Wan'Dale Robinson leaving to join former coach Brian Daboll in Tennessee, according to a person familiar with that deal.

Likely has made 135 receptions for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons, all playing for Harbaugh in Baltimore.

Stout averaged 50 yards a punt last season, his fourth as a pro. After signing Stout, the Giants released punter Jamie Gillan, according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

Earlier Monday, the Giants agreed to re-sign veteran tight end Chris Manhertz. Running back Devin Singletary recently restructured his contract to stick around. Returner/receiver Gunner Olszewski also agreed to a deal to return.

The Giants, with Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen working together, went into free agency with just over $14 million in salary cap space. They already released linebacker Bobby Okereke to save money, and similar moves could follow as Harbaugh reshapes the roster.

New York also has the fifth pick in the draft, though Harbaugh said at the scouting combine that he wants to fill the organization's major needs in free agency.