Virginia governor has yet to issue extradition warrant for man accused in Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's death

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- The man accused of killing Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour will remain in Virginia for the time being.

Rashid Bynum appeared at an extradition hearing Thursday.

Virginia's governor has yet to sign off on the warrant to return him to New Jersey. He has 90 days to issue that warrant before Bynum would be released, but Virginia's deputy attorney says he doesn't anticipate that happening.

Bynum is accused of killing Dwumfour in February.

He was arrested in Virginia in May.

