Rapper Travis Scott to speak to NYPD next week about nightclub assault
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned rapper Travis Scott will turn himself in to the NYPD next week for questioning about a Midtown nightclub assault.
Police say a sound engineer was punched in the face Wednesday morning at Club Nebula on West 41st Street.
During the chaos, $12,000 worth of equipment was damaged.
Scott's lawyer said, in part, "This is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion. We are confident our client will be cleared of wrongdoing."
