Rapper Travis Scott to speak to NYPD next week about nightclub assault

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned rapper Travis Scott will turn himself in to the NYPD next week for questioning about a Midtown nightclub assault.

Police say a sound engineer was punched in the face Wednesday morning at Club Nebula on West 41st Street.

During the chaos, $12,000 worth of equipment was damaged.

Scott's lawyer said, in part, "This is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion. We are confident our client will be cleared of wrongdoing."

First published on March 2, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

