Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD looks to talk to Travis Scott after assault at Manhattan nightclub, sources say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Sources: Travis Scott wanted for questioning after club assault
Sources: Travis Scott wanted for questioning after club assault 00:30

NEW YORK -- The NYPD wants to speak with Travis Scott after a sound engineer was assaulted at a nightclub in Manhattan, police sources tell CBS2. 

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday inside Club Nebula on West 41st Street. 

Sources tell CBS2 police are looking to question the 31-year-old rapper in connection with the case.  

It's not clear what led up to the incident, but sources say the 52-year-old employee was punched in the face and $12,000 worth of equipment was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 11:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.