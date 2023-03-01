NYPD looks to talk to Travis Scott after assault at Manhattan nightclub, sources say

NEW YORK -- The NYPD wants to speak with Travis Scott after a sound engineer was assaulted at a nightclub in Manhattan, police sources tell CBS2.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday inside Club Nebula on West 41st Street.

Sources tell CBS2 police are looking to question the 31-year-old rapper in connection with the case.

It's not clear what led up to the incident, but sources say the 52-year-old employee was punched in the face and $12,000 worth of equipment was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.