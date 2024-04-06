Boil water advisory expanded in Randolph, New Jersey; water main break repairs completed

Randolph water main break likely caused by earthquake, officials say

RANDOLPH, N.J. -- A boil water advisory in Randolph has been expanded following a water main break believed to have been caused by Friday's earthquake.

The Morris County Municipal Utility Authority said Saturday that repairs on the water main on Pleasant Hill Road have been completed, but a precautionary boil water advisory does remain in effect until further notice.

All Randolph Township customers who get water from the MCMUA are affected by the advisory, along with some Chester Township residents who live on Selma Boulevard.

Randolph residents who get their water from Town of Dover sources or from their own well are not impacted.

The MCMUA says the boil water advisory will likely last "a couple of days until the water is tested and determined to be safe for drinking."

Customers are asked to minimize water use during this time.

Impacted residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow it to cool before using.

Neighbors say the water main break sent water shooting into the air around 1 p.m. Friday, a few hours after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Readington Township. The quake, and dozens of aftershocks that followed, were felt across the East Coast.

The earthquake caused minor damage in parts of the Tri-State Area, mostly in New Jersey.

In Readington, there were multiple reported gas leaks, along with a partial structure collapse at the Historic Grist Mill, and in Newark, three homes were evacuated for several hours due to concerns the foundations had shifted.