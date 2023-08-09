13-year-old karate star Armaan Mohammed meets "Karate Kid" Ralph Macchio with help from the Mets

NEW YORK -- One special karate star got a huge opportunity Tuesday.

CBS New York first introduced you to 13-year-old Armaan Mohammed in June.

He had life-changing surgery at Cohen Children's Medical Center to cure his severe scoliosis.

Armaan had said it was his dream to meet his idol, the original "Karate Kid," Ralph Macchio.

The Mets gave Armaan that chance Tuesday.

He threw out the first pitch at Citi Field with Macchio behind the plate.

Armaan talked about how much karate means to him and how it led him to this special moment.

"Karate is like life to me. Karate is the thing that motivates me to get me through anything. Without karate, I wouldn't be here today," he said.

Macchio said he saw the news reports on Armaan's story when it first aired and knew he had to meet him.