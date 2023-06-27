Young karate star Armaan Mohammed overcomes scoliosis, thanks to risky surgery

NEW YORK -- A young karate star who survived a brutal surgery to repair his spine has beenrewarded for his bravery with an unforgettable gift.

CBS New York learned more about his story of courage and determination.

Armaan Mohammed stood tall as he accepted a gift from his idol, the original "Karate Kid" Ralph Macchio, but his journey to get here wasn't easy. At only 10 years old, the rising karate star knew something wasn't right.

"I'd been wobbling and I couldn't walk properly and it's very hard," said Mohammed, now 13.

Dr. Vishal Sarwahi with Cohen Children's Medical Center discovered Mohammed had scoliosis, a crippling curvature of the spine.

Two years ago, the powerhouse and his mother faced a daunting decision: would Mohammed undergo a risky surgery to correct his scoliosis that came with a 40% chance of paralysis?

"It was brave Armaan who made the decision. He said, 'I can risk paralysis for the chance to play karate again rather than be paralyzed completely if I don't do anything,'" Sarwahi said.

"At first, I was sad, but I told myself no matter what, the solution is the same, so it's better to be positive than sad and negative. So let's do it. Let's do the surgery," Mohammed said.

As he kicks, punches and moves with grace, it's clear to see the grueling 10-hour surgery was a success. Now, Mohammed is back to practicing karate and living his best life, with his mother cheering him on.

"Thank you for giving my son's life back. Thank you for giving my life back. He's my only child and he's my life," Parvin Uddin said.

Mohammed said his dream is to one day become a UFC champion and to meet Macchio in person.