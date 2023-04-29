Tree falls on Brooklyn home as steady rain soaks Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- Steady rain Saturday caused inconveniences throughout the Tri-State Area, including in Brooklyn, where a tree fell on a home.

It happened on East Seventh Street in the Kensington section.

As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the ground was so saturated from the rain, it uprooted and didn't stop until it came to rest on top of a roof.

The family was inside when it came crashing down.

"We were inside and we heard a loud, thunderous boom, and I thought it was strange and I just assumed it was thunder or something," homeowner Ramon Sanchez said.

"I was cleaning the window, then I thought I heard thunder because it had been raining for a long time, and then I looked at the tree slowly falling and then I thought it was a tree that had collapsed on the neighbor's roof," a young neighbor said.

A car in the driveway ended up with a broken rear passenger window, and some branches ended up stuck in the property's front garden and on porches.

Neighbors say the downed tree didn't cause too much damage to their homes, but they are remaining cautious.

The rain caused some chaos in other parts of the region, as well. Newark, New Jersey, saw some heavy flooding and cars stuck on the road.

Meanwhile in Central Park, a daily record for April 29 was set with 2.22 inches of rain so far and more still to come.