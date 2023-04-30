First Alert Weather: Red Alert issued for heavier rain, strong winds

It's been quite a wet last 24 hours throughout the area.

Central Park set a new daily record for rainfall Saturday with 2.40 inches, while parts of the area saw over 4 inches.

The first round of heavy rain has moved out, while ongoing light rain/drizzle will be lasting through the night.

The next round of heavier rain arrives by mid-morning on Sunday, with bouts of heavy rain throughout the day. Isolated storms may be embedded within the bands of heavy rain as well.

The latest output from our forecast models suggests a little less rainfall for Sunday than originally anticipated. They also show the rain beginning earlier, as well as ending earlier.

Nonetheless, some areas may see still see some flooding, given that the ground is now saturated, and an additional 1-2 inches is likely.

Strong winds are also expected for Sunday, especially along the coast, where gusts may reach or even exceed 40 mph. Because of this, we are maintaining our Red Alert for Sunday.