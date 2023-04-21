Watch CBS News
Radio City Rockettes hold auditions for Christmas Spectacular

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Christmas is eight months away, but the Radio City Rockettes held auditions Thursday for their Christmas Spectacular.

Hundreds of potential Rockettes stood in a long line to show off their high kicks, auditioning for a spot in the show.

Dancers must be at least 18 years old and between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 10-and-a-half inches tall in order to be considered.

"I was drawn to audition because I just, I came to the show, I watched it for the first time, and I've seen them through social media, and I just fell in love," Rockette hopeful Stella Casas said.

"This is my second time. I'm feeling a lot better than I did last year, a lot more confident and not as nervous, but still, the nerves are there," Rockette hopeful Molly Wilson said.

Callback auditions will take place Friday and Saturday.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 9:23 PM

