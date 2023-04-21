Radio City Rockettes hold auditions for Christmas Spectacular

NEW YORK -- Christmas is eight months away, but the Radio City Rockettes held auditions Thursday for their Christmas Spectacular.

Hundreds of potential Rockettes stood in a long line to show off their high kicks, auditioning for a spot in the show.

Dancers must be at least 18 years old and between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 10-and-a-half inches tall in order to be considered.

"I was drawn to audition because I just, I came to the show, I watched it for the first time, and I've seen them through social media, and I just fell in love," Rockette hopeful Stella Casas said.

"This is my second time. I'm feeling a lot better than I did last year, a lot more confident and not as nervous, but still, the nerves are there," Rockette hopeful Molly Wilson said.

Callback auditions will take place Friday and Saturday.