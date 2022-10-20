Watch CBS News
See it: Radio City Rockettes rehearse for this year's Christmas Spectacular

Radio City Rockettes rehearsing for Christmas Spectacular
NEW YORK -- The Radio City Rockettes are getting ready to kick off the holiday season.

CBS2 got a peek into the rehearsal room as the Rockettes fine-tuned their routines for this year's "Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City Music Hall.

This year's show promises to be bigger and better than ever with new costumes, songs and acts.

The show runs from Nov. 18 through Jan. 2, 2023.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 8:03 PM

