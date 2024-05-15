Raccoon interrupts soccer match between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A raccoon briefly interrupted a soccer match between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC Wednesday night at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The critter eluded the grounds crew for more than two minutes before being trapped with a garbage can and safely removed.

The team tweeted that the little rascal has been safely released by a pest control company.

Our friend was put in good hands with @HoffmansPest and has been safely released!#DOOP pic.twitter.com/IrPpIDDZAS — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) May 16, 2024

"Unofficially, Raquinho the Raccoon spent 161 seconds on the field tonight, which was the most by a raccoon in MLS history," Major League Soccer Communications shared on X.

New York won the match, 2-1, handing the Union a fourth straight loss at home for the first time in club history.

The Union recently made a different kind of history by signing 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan, the youngest player in the team's history to be added to the first-team roster and the fifth-youngest in MLS history. If Sullivan makes his debut before July 29, 2024, he will be the youngest player to debut among the top North American pro sports leagues and the youngest to debut among the top five European soccer leagues.