Jabari Burrell charged in Queens triple murder

Person of interest in custody in Queens triple murder

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been charged in connection to a triple murder in Queens.

Police say 22-year-old Jabari Burrell was arrested Friday.

On Nov. 18, a home health attendant found three women stabbed to death in their bedrooms at a home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens.

The victims were identified as 65-year-old Hyacinth Brown-Johnson; her daughter, 47-year-old Latoya Gordon, and Brown-Johnson's stepdaughter, 26-year-old Patrice Johnson.

Investigators determined Burrell was a person of interest, and he was taken into custody in Virginia on Nov. 19. Police say he was driving a car owned by one of the victims.

Burrell has been charged with three counts of murder.