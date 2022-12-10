Jabari Burrell charged in Queens triple murder
NEW YORK -- A suspect has been charged in connection to a triple murder in Queens.
Police say 22-year-old Jabari Burrell was arrested Friday.
On Nov. 18, a home health attendant found three women stabbed to death in their bedrooms at a home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens.
The victims were identified as 65-year-old Hyacinth Brown-Johnson; her daughter, 47-year-old Latoya Gordon, and Brown-Johnson's stepdaughter, 26-year-old Patrice Johnson.
Investigators determined Burrell was a person of interest, and he was taken into custody in Virginia on Nov. 19. Police say he was driving a car owned by one of the victims.
Burrell has been charged with three counts of murder.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.