Queens triple homicide suspect arrested in Virginia

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A murder suspect has been arrested after the bodies of three women were found inside a home in Queens

The suspect was taken into custody in Virginia and is awaiting extradition, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Saturday on Twitter. 

A home health attendant found the women stabbed to death in their bedrooms at a home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens on Friday morning. 

The victims were identified as a 68-year-old native of Kingston, Jamaica, her 47-year-old daughter and her 26-year-old stepdaughter. The youngest had severe health issues and used a wheelchair.

Police sources told CBS2 a younger male relative of the women was sought as a person if interest. 

First published on November 19, 2022 / 2:35 PM

