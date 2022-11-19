Queens triple homicide suspect arrested in Virginia
NEW YORK -- A murder suspect has been arrested after the bodies of three women were found inside a home in Queens.
The suspect was taken into custody in Virginia and is awaiting extradition, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Saturday on Twitter.
A home health attendant found the women stabbed to death in their bedrooms at a home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens on Friday morning.
The victims were identified as a 68-year-old native of Kingston, Jamaica, her 47-year-old daughter and her 26-year-old stepdaughter. The youngest had severe health issues and used a wheelchair.
Police sources told CBS2 a younger male relative of the women was sought as a person if interest.
