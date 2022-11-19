Queens triple homicide suspect arrested in Virginia

NEW YORK -- A murder suspect has been arrested after the bodies of three women were found inside a home in Queens.

The suspect was taken into custody in Virginia and is awaiting extradition, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Saturday on Twitter.

A home health attendant found the women stabbed to death in their bedrooms at a home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens on Friday morning.

Arrest Update

The quick investigative work of NYPD detectives has led our law enforcement partners in Virginia to the individual wanted for the tragic murder of three women in Queens. The suspect has been taken into custody and is currently awaiting extradition. pic.twitter.com/M5t5Xcy1zE — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) November 19, 2022

The victims were identified as a 68-year-old native of Kingston, Jamaica, her 47-year-old daughter and her 26-year-old stepdaughter. The youngest had severe health issues and used a wheelchair.

Police sources told CBS2 a younger male relative of the women was sought as a person if interest.