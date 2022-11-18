3 women found stabbed to death inside Queens home

3 women found stabbed to death inside Queens homeget the free app
NEW YORK -- Three women have been found stabbed to death inside a home in Queens, police said Friday.
Detail on the investigation are still developing, but police sources told CBS2 a home health care attendant found the women at around 9:30 a.m. on 182nd Street in Brookville.
Sources said the victims are related.
It was not immediately clear when the women were last seen alive.
So far, there's no word on a motive or suspect(s).
Check this page for updates.