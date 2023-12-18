Queens woman says she complained about tree on city property for years before it fell onto her house in storm

Queens woman says she told city to remove tree for years before it fell onto her home

NEW YORK -- The storm that started Sunday caused significant damage in New York City, including in Queens where a tree toppled onto a couple's home.

The Parks Department worked fast after they got to the scene in Whitestone at around 10 a.m. Monday and cleared the tree in about an hour.

The couple living there said it sounded like a truck hit their home when the tree fell and damaged the roof.

"It was 5:30. I was sleeping and I heard the big noise, and I though that some part of the house collapsed," said Catherine Papapaelos. "The house has some damages, but it did not come into the house. So at least we were very lucky."

The tree toppled onto her front porch and neighbor's car. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Papapaelos said she complained about the tree, which is on city property, for years.

"We've been calling so many times for this tree, and tell them the tree is not in a good shape," she said. "I called 311, last year, and I asked them to come and cut the branches ... I told them the tree doesn't look so great.

Papapaelos said the city told her the tree was in "perfect" condition.

One of her neighbors said he was also trying to get authorities to check the trees in front of his home.

"I've made multiple calls down the street too. We have trees that are sick and dying, the city doesn't want to take care of it," he said.

Down the block, another homeowner said she had water damage and thinks the rain came in through the chimney.

"The water went through the fireplace," she said.

In Auburndale, a tree came down and destroyed a fence.

Across the city, more than 10,000 customers lost power.

City officials said residents should call 311 when a tree on city property falls or 911 if it falls on power lines.

In Manhattan, there was serious flooding on the FDR near Bellevue Hospital.

Several major roadways, including the Cross Island Parkway, flooded and cars had to be towed away.

