Flooding, downed trees and debris litter northern New Jersey after torrential storm

NEW JERSEY -- Flooding, road closures, fallen trees and debris littered northern New Jersey on Monday as a powerful storm brought heavy rain and strong wind to the region overnight.

Drivers had a hard time on their morning commutes.

Floodwaters took over Allendale Road in Saddle River. Officials shut down a portion of it until the water receded, but not before some drivers got stuck.

"I just kept going, and I really shouldn't have. I just went, I kept going and it just stopped, it stalled. So I pulled over here," said Aiden Broderick. "I'm just hoping my car's OK."

A tow truck was eventually able to remove Broderick's car.

Similar scenes played out all over North Jersey.

In Paterson, multiple cars were stranded in floodwaters. Some drivers tried making their way through, but were forced to turn around.

In Paramus, a huge tree came crashing down onto a home on Alan Drive. The homeowner shared video of a branch poking through the ceiling.

In Ridgewood, flooding and debris prompted the high school to have a delayed opening because rushing water took over the field. Several nearby roads were covered in inches of rainwater and shut down.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast and weather alerts.