Watch CBS News
Local News

Flooding, downed trees and debris litter northern New Jersey after torrential storm

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

Flooding, downed trees and debris litter North Jersey after storm
Flooding, downed trees and debris litter North Jersey after storm 02:36

NEW JERSEY -- Flooding, road closures, fallen trees and debris littered northern New Jersey on Monday as a powerful storm brought heavy rain and strong wind to the region overnight

Drivers had a hard time on their morning commutes. 

Floodwaters took over Allendale Road in Saddle River. Officials shut down a portion of it until the water receded, but not before some drivers got stuck. 

"I just kept going, and I really shouldn't have. I just went, I kept going and it just stopped, it stalled. So I pulled over here," said Aiden Broderick. "I'm just hoping my car's OK."

A tow truck was eventually able to remove Broderick's car. 

Similar scenes played out all over North Jersey.

In Paterson, multiple cars were stranded in floodwaters. Some drivers tried making their way through, but were forced to turn around. 

In Paramus, a huge tree came crashing down onto a home on Alan Drive. The homeowner shared video of a branch poking through the ceiling. 

In Ridgewood, flooding and debris prompted the high school to have a delayed opening because rushing water took over the field. Several nearby roads were covered in inches of rainwater and shut down.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast and weather alerts. 

First published on December 18, 2023 / 12:38 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.