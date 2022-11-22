Watch CBS News
Police: 15-year-old boy stabbed, robbed outside McDonald's in Astoria, Queens

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy was stabbed a robbed Monday outside a McDonald's in Queens. 

Police said the teen was attacked a by a group who took his cellphone. 

It happened outside a McDonald's on 21st Street in Astoria. 

The boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital ins table condition. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

