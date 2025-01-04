NYPD releases new photos in connection to Queens shooting that injured 10 teenagers

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department has released new photos of individuals wanted in connection to a shooting in Queens that left 10 teenagers injured.

Police say they need the public's help identifying several individuals seen in surveillance images.

The New York City Police Department has released new photos of individuals wanted in connection to a shooting in Queens that left 10 teenagers injured on Jan. 1, 2025. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X by tagging or messaging @NYPDTips.

The New York City Police Department has released new photos of individuals wanted in connection to a shooting in Queens that left 10 teenagers injured on Jan. 1, 2025. NYPD Crime Stoppers

At least 4 wanted in suspected gang-related shooting in Jamaica, sources say

The shooting happened just after 11:15 p.m. Wednesday outside an event space on 144th Place between Archer and 91st avenues. Sources tell CBS News New York a vigil was being held there for 16-year-old Taearion Mungo, who was shot and killed last October.

According to police, a group of teenagers and young adults outside the venue were approached by four unidentified male suspects who then opened fire on the group before running down 91st Avenue, getting in a white sedan and driving off.

The New York City Police Department has released new photos of individuals wanted in connection to a shooting in Queens that left 10 teenagers injured on Jan. 1, 2025. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Ten people were struck by gunfire: a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, three 18-year-old women, three 19-year-old women and two 19-year-old men. None of their injuries were life-threatening, and all were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department has released new photos of individuals wanted in connection to a shooting in Queens that left 10 teenagers injured on Jan. 1, 2025. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Sources tell CBS News New York the shooting appears to be gang-related.

No arrests have been made.