Gunman wanted after 3 hurt in shooting at event space in Astoria, Queens

Gunman wanted after 3 hurt at event space in Queens

Gunman wanted after 3 hurt at event space in Queens

Gunman wanted after 3 hurt at event space in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman after three people were hurt in a shooting at an event space in Queens.

It happened at Anemos, a private event space on 34th Street in Astoria, around the time it closed at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police did not immediately know why the gunman started shooting.

According to police, a 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot graze to his left leg and a woman who was stepped on during the commotion suffered a broken leg. They were both taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

A 41-year-old man was shot in his left leg and drove himself to the hospital, police said. He was in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear to police if the suspect has a relationship with any of the victims.