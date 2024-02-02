Metal detectors installed at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens day after stabbing

NEW YORK -- Students filing into Martin Van Buren High School in Queens on Friday were met by school safety officers setting up metal detectors, hoping to give them and staff peace of mind after two students were stabbed in the building the day before.

Two students were arrested and many remain on edge amid an increase in weapons being found in New York City schools.

"It does scare me, and, yeah, I do feel better that they have metal detectors, because at least nobody will be able to bring in weapons," one student said.

Police said an argument broke out Thursday afternoon, possibly over money, before two students were stabbed in a stairwell. They were hospitalized in stable condition.

"People were crying, people were scared," another student told CBS New York.

Students described the frightening moments when the school went into lockdown.

"They said for everyone to lock their doors, it's a hard lockdown, turn off the lights and things like that," another student said.

Two 17-year-old students were arrested. One was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, the other with gang assault.

According to police sources, investigators recovered a knife from the scene and a loaded handgun on one of the stabbing victims.

NYPD stats show the stabbing was one of at least 12 in New York City schools since the simmer, compared to seven stabbings the year prior.

The Department of Education said school principals and the NYPD meet monthly to discuss school safety.

Some Martin Van Buren High School students said they hope the metal detectors become permanent.