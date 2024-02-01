Student in custody after stabbing at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old student is in custody after two people were injured in a stabbing at a high school in Queens on Thursday.

It happened at around 1:15 p.m. at the school at 330-17 Hillside Ave., police said.

One person was stabbed in the stomach, the other in the abdomen.

So far there's no word on what led up to the incident, which took place in a stairwell in the school, police said.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students is our absolute top priority. NYPD immediately responded to an incident at the school and are currently investigating. Students are currently in a lockdown," Department of Education Spokesperson Jenna Lyle said.

