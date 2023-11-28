Elected officials tout new plan to improve road safety in Queens

NEW YORK - Elected officials in Queens are working to improve street safety in the borough by laying out a years-long plan.

Elected officials said 2023 has been one of the worst years for traffic fatalities in Western Queens since Vision Zero was implemented in 2014, with the goal of achieving zero traffic-related deaths.

Queens community leaders have been working on a comprehensive safety plan they presented Tuesday that includes:

Installing more protected bike lanes

Improving pedestrian safety by redesigning streets to slow traffic and enhance visibility at intersections by removing parking spots next to crosswalks

Increase the number of speed cameras and red light cameras

Holding reckless drivers accountable

Improving public transit

Officials say so far this year there have been 924 crashes in Western Queens alone involving a cyclist or pedestrian. The crashes resulted in 13 deaths that community leaders say were preventable.

Family members who lost loved ones are speaking out.

"May 6th, 2020, she was coming home from work. She worked for the MTA. At 10 o'clock, she was just half a block away from our home when she was crossing at the crosswalk to go home. A woman ran her over with an SUV. She died," Carmen Larino said. Her daughter was killed.

"It's about designing our streets in ways that are safer. Protected bike lanes, which physically separate bike lane drivers are from where drivers are Includes the ideas of daylighting which is actually ensuring there are space between a corner and few feet back so cars and pedestrians can see before they cross the street," Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas said.

The proposal suggests infrastructure projects right through 2029, and still has to be approved by state and local government.