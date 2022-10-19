Queens residents say Interborough Express would offer much needed option for commuting to Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Queens residents are increasing calls for better transportation options to commute to Brooklyn.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook first brought you this story in September, when the city agreed to pay $35 million to turn a small portion of an abandoned railroad track into a park, known as "Queensway." But now, some residents say scrap the park and turn it into a transit line instead.

Impact studies are being conducted on the Interborough Express, also known as IBX.

Queens commuters who use the MTA's subways and buses tell us they're often stranded without a direct link to Brooklyn by train. One of the only subway lines linking the two boroughs is the G train, which runs from Long Island City, Queens to Kensington, Brooklyn.

But if you don't live near that train, like Yokasta Colon, it could take you well over an hour.

"I think it's important," Colon told Westbrook. "Express is better, so any chance that we get to have an extra line directly to where we want to go is great idea."

She looks to the IBX as a solution. It would be a 14 mile stretch of transit service between Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Jackson Heights, Queens. From end to end, just 45 minutes tops.

Watch Elijah Westbrook's earlier report

The MTA says the line would use the Long Island Railroad's former Rockaway Beach branch -- a project the agency says could result in a subway-like system, light rail or bus.

A comparative evaluation is being done to see how the line would hold up compared to other transit proposals being looked at, including the billions of dollars needed to construct it on existing infrastructure.

"I think it's a good idea, because you have to go to Manhattan to catch another train," said Jamaica, Queens resident Sharon Datson.

The MTA says the proposed transit option is flexible with other projects, such as Phase 1 of "Queensway."

In a statement, the agency said, "Nothing in the City's plan for QueensWay will impact any future MTA transportation initiatives."

If the IBX becomes a transit line, the MTA says more than 900,000 people who live within a half mile radius of the line could benefit from it.