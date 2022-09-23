Watch CBS News

Exploring the "Queensway" project in Rego Park

A once bustling railroad track could be turning into a park, similar to Manhattan's "High Line." But as CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, some residents think the space should be used for something else.
