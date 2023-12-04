NYPD trying to figure out why Bronx man went on stabbing rampage and killed 4 family members in Queens

NYPD trying to figure out why Bronx man went on deadly stabbing rampage

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to figure out why a man went on a stabbing spree and killed four members of his family in Queens over the weekend.

A 61-year-old woman is fighting for her life, while two children, ages 11 and 12, were among the dead. Two officers were injured and have been released from the hospital.

Police remained at the home on Beach 22nd Street in Far Rockaway, where they said 38-year-old Courtney Gordon murdered four people more than 24 hours earlier.

The question that remains is, why did it happen?

"He just said to me, 'Mama I love you.' I said, 'I love you too son,'" Gordon's mother told CBS New York. "He texted me and told me how much he loved me."

"It's a lot for the family. It's a whole lot," his sister said. "This is all family. It's a lot right now."

The suspect's mother and sister couldn't seem to wrap their heads around what happened.

Police said Gordon went on the stabbing rampage and set a couch on fire inside the home, then slashed two responding officers. Gordon was shot and killed by police.

One of the injured officers, a 28-year veteran, was released from the hospital hours later. Staff at Jamaica Medical Center wheeled him out to applause from his fellow officers.

"These two police officers, without hesitation, they responded to this job, putting themselves in harm's way," said Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association. "But this is a tough day."

Gordon's family said he suffered from depression. NYPD reports he was arrested in the past for a domestic violence dispute.