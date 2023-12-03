Family of suspect in Queens fatal stabbings say he suffered from mental health issues

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has learned more about the suspect in Sunday morning multiple-fatal stabbing in Far Rockaway, Queens. His family members in the Bronx said he battled mental health issues.

Courtney Gordon's mother and sister said he had been mentally unstable and depressed and they tried to get help for the 38-year-old for years, but were unsuccessful.

They shared a picture of Gordon in better days. They said they are baffled as to why he attacked his family in Queens.

READ MORE: A least 5 dead after stabbing at burning home in Queens, suspect shot and killed by police

Gordon's mother said he was living in a homeless shelter and just recently went to live with his aunt in Queens, adding he was a good son, but his mental instability was difficult to deal with and she said he could have harmed her as well.

"I don't know what wrong, but something is wrong, because if anything wasn't wrong, he wouldn't have done something like this," the mother said. "So I know something is wrong."

"I tried to seek help for him," the sister added. "No one would listen to me. I tried. I tried my very best to help him. It's just sad, sad that it happened."

Gordon's mother said she spoke to her son just Saturday. She said he told her he loved her. As for what happened early Sunday morning in that home in Queens, the incident has devastated his family.