23 gang members indicted for broad-daylight shootings in Queens

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams and law enforcement officials on Tuesday announced a major gang takedown in Queens.

Investigators say the warring groups terrorized the residents of two public housing complexes.

Adams entered the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz drawn like a lemming to a table of guns used by rival gang members in a years-long war against each other.

"Gangs plus guns equal graves," Adams said.

The indictment charges 23 gang members who reportedly terrorized residents of the Astoria Houses and Woodside Houses, NYCHA developments, with brazen broad-daylight shootouts.

The Astoria Crips belong to the "Rollin Crip" gang, known also as the "Hip Hop Boys," their rap music group name. The Woodside Crips belong to "8 Trey Crip." Their rap music name is "Tru Crash Gettas."

"No one on either side thought twice about shooting at a rival on a busy street. It did not matter that it was the middle of the day or that small children were present. They fired their guys. Bystanders be dammed," Katz said.

The DA, who showed off some of the confiscated weapons used by the gunslingers, gave an example of their deadly rivalry.

"On June 15, 2020, for example, Astoria gang members walked into the Woodside housing development and fired at a group of Woodside gang members who were in the courtyard along with other residents, including several small children. A Woodside gang member and an innocent bystander were hit," Katz said.

The charges in the indictment include conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and gun possession.

"Twenty three people, eight of them had multiple shootings, that believe our criminal justice system is something they're not taking seriously," Adams said.

Thirteen of the defendants have already been arrested -- 12 are behind bars and one was not bail eligible and is on probation. Ten more are being sought.