8-year-old stabbed to death in Queens. Knife-wielding suspect fatally shot by police

NEW YORK -- A child was stabbed to death in Queens on Thursday, and a knife-wielding suspect was shot and killed by police, the New York City Police Department says.

It happened inside an apartment building on 94th Avenue in the borough's Jamaica neighborhood.

Police say during some kind of domestic dispute, an 8-year-old boy was fatally stabbed. The details are unclear at this time.

Around 5:20 p.m., police say a 29-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the back left the building and went to MTA Police down the street to ask for help. At the same time, the building's security desk called 911.

Police say officers responded within three minutes and went to a fifth-floor apartment after speaking to a witness.

When officers entered the apartment, police say they found a 20-year-old man holding his 43-year-old father in a headlock over the kitchen sink with a knife to his throat.

Police say the suspect did not listen to the officers' repeated commands to drop the knife.

An officer then fired one round, striking the suspect. Officers immediately rendered aid, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

According to police, an 8-month-old baby was also in the apartment at the time of the incident, but the baby was unharmed.

Police say details are unclear at this time, but they believe the 20-year-old suspect and the 8-year-old boy may be brothers or step-brothers.

Police say the shooting was captured on officers' body-worn cameras.

The investigation is ongoing.

