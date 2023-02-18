Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Child struck by driver, killed in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A child was struck by a driver and killed in Queens on Friday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at Newtown Road and 46th Street in Astoria.

Police say the driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling east on Newtown Road when she struck a 7-year-old girl at 46th Street.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman, stayed on the scene.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 7:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.