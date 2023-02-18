Police: Child struck by driver, killed in Queens

NEW YORK -- A child was struck by a driver and killed in Queens on Friday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at Newtown Road and 46th Street in Astoria.

Police say the driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling east on Newtown Road when she struck a 7-year-old girl at 46th Street.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman, stayed on the scene.