Artists with disabilities find community, opportunity in Queens. Here's how the ArTech Collective is helping.

How group art classes are providing new opportunities to Queens artists with disabilities

NEW YORK — For some Queens artists living with disabilities, painting together is strengthening their community and opening doors to new opportunities.

AHRC New York City supports group art classes for individuals with disabilities

Melissa Torres has been an artist all her life.

"I can find peace. I can express myself without anyone telling me no," she said.

At ArTech in Long Island City, she paints alongside fellow Queens artists who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. The group classes are supported by AHRC New York City.

"Art and coloring does help me stay calm," artist Sydney Buford said. "And you know what they say: the more you try, the better you'll get at it."

Magdalena Kosciuch, project coordinator for ArTech Collective, has watched the artists become more open and confident. She and the other instructors aim to foster a dignifying and relaxed environment.

"I think that's what art studios are about," she said.

Local NYC exhibition displays works by artists with disabilities

Torres and Buford had work selected for a nearby exhibition "The Art of Solitude," on display through Oct. 6 at the Local NYC.

Presented by ART BreakOUT, the show aims to uplift diverse perspectives.

"My friend Lois Stavsky and I put this idea together to help represent underrepresented artists, so that could be artists with disabilities of any type, artists that are not typically seen in the more well-known galleries or museums," co-curator and ArTech instructor Bonnie Astor said.

For Torres, it's an honor.

"Not many people get this opportunity," she said.

