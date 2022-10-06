Public hearing today on proposal to raise taxi fares for first time in a decade

NEW YORK -- A public hearing will be held Thursday on the Taxi and Limousine Commissioner new proposal to raise rates for the first time in a decade.

If approved, the new rules would increase the meter rate and set a new flat fee for trips to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, you could soon be expected to pay as much as 23% more if you hail a yellow taxi or livery cab. It would be the first change since September 2012.

With inflation a major concern, some drivers say take home pay isn't what it used to be.

"What do I get from the $2.50? We ain't getting nothing," one driver said.

To try and help, the TLC is looking to charge more. It's proposing an increase in base fares by 50 cents. The nighttime surcharge would go from 50 cents to $1, and the rush hour fee would more than double from $1 to $2.50.

"The reality is right now, drivers are having to choose between paying for gasoline or paying for groceries," said Bhairavi Desai, of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

Other changes would apply to rides to and from the airport. For instance, JFK to and from Manhattan would go from a flat rate of $52 to $65. The surcharge to and from Newark Liberty International Airport would be $20, and rides to and from LaGuardia Airport would come with a new $5 surcharge.

"It's not going to be very much for the consumer. It will be maybe $2 to $3 dollars more, depending on the length of the trip," Desai said.

Last month, Mayor Eric Adams announced $225 million was being wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers.

"The medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen," he said. "It's crushed dreams and it crushed families."

Drivers took advantage of the Medallion Relief Program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.

The rules changes will be brought up for a virtual public hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday.