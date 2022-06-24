Watch CBS News
Local News

Public hearing today on plan to revitalize Penn Station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Public hearing today on Penn Station plan
Public hearing today on Penn Station plan 00:25

NEW YORK -- The New York State Senate will hold a public hearing Friday in Manhattan on plans to revitalize Penn Station

It's set for 10 a.m. at the Senate Hearing Room located at 250 Broadway. 

The hearing will review the status of the $6 billion project, including its potential financial impact on the city and state. 

Senators will hear from MTA Chair Janno Leiber, along with officials from the Empire State Development Corporation and members of the Manhattan Community Boards 4 and 5. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 7:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.