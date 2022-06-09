Gov. Hochul announces details of new redesign plan for Penn Station

NEW YORK -- There's a new redesign plan for Penn Station.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Eric Adams for the announcement Thursday.

"We're going to reimagine not just the physical station but the entire experience, because Penn Station is the beating heart of our city," Hochul said.

The governor said the previous redesign plan has been revised based on community feedback.

Among the changes, new plan includes public space, protected views of the Empire State Building and homeless outreach teams.

Hochul said the project is now entering the "design" phase and the state is accepting architecture and engineering proposals.

