PSE&G preparing for possible outages as Tri-State Area braces for Tropical Storm Ophelia's impact

PSE&G preparing for possible outages from Tropical Storm Ophelia's impact

PATERSON, N.J. -- Tropical Storm Ophelia could bring damaging winds to the Tri-State Area this weekend.

Along with pounding surf, heavy rain and coastal flooding, strong winds could leave some without power.

PSE&G officials say they are ready to roll.

"Making sure we have equipment on hand, making sure we have people ready to be deployed to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," PSE&G spokesperson Rebecca Mazzarella said.

PSE&G suggests customers download their app and sign up for text alerts to get notified when there is a power outage.

Ahead of any storm, you should make sure to charge all electronic devices, and residents are reminded to stay away from downed power lines.