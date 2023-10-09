Protesters on both sides of Israel-Gaza conflict expected to face off again in New York City

Protests on both sides of Israel-Gaza conflict continue in New York

NEW YORK - Rallies are continuing for a second day in New York over the war in Israel.

Monday afternoon, pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters are expected to gather outside Israel's consulate.

It comes after passionate people from both sides showed up in full force this weekend throughout the city.

From TImes Square to the United Nations, New Yorkers with ties to Israel did the only thing they could: Speak up.

"Horrible. Horrible. My friend lost her husband, her child being kidnapped, other two children were shot in the head," Evyatar Shamsiev said.

Blue and white flags were met with red, black and green ones - people supporting Palestinians. That group made its way from Times Square to the Israel consulate on the East Side, with the NYPD out in force, using barricades to keep groups from clashing.

