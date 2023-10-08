Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestine supporters hold demonstrations in Times Square, outside United Nations

NEW YORK -- People gathered in support of Israel outside of the United Nations on Sunday afternoon.

The Security Council held a closed-door meeting. Supporters of Israel rallied outside. An hour before that rally started, supporters of Palestine rallied in Times Square, and actually made their way to Second Avenue, not too far from the UN.

Supporters of Israel denounced the air and ground attacks against early Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war.

"Jews and Israelis are resilient. We shall overcome, and we will prevail," said pro-Israel demonstrator Sarrah Libson.

Supporters of Palestine gathered in Times Square in a rally denounced by both Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday. Adams called it disgusting, while Hochul said it was morally repugnant.

Those rallying in support of Israel condemned the attacks carried out by Hamas throughout the weekend. They said they are concerned for their family members and those from other countries caught in the violence.

"I don't know how they can call themselves freedom fighters. They're holding hostages. They're holding American citizens, Norwegian citizens, people from Germany. Innocent lives that they're taking," Isidore Carten said.

The rallies eventually moved to Second Avenue. NYPD officers were out in full force and there were barricades in place to prevent violence.

"No peace can be had without human equality and justice for all," Palestine supporter Fadi Atshan said.

Sami Steigmann is a Holocaust survivor.

"In this century, in the 21st century, there is no room for such hate. We have differences. The only way that we can work together and live together is both sides want to make peace," Steigmann said.

There were more protests scheduled throughout Sunday night across the Tri-State Area.