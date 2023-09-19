Protest set against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's speech to United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, following the U.S. prisoner swap.

A protest against his appearance is planned at 11 a.m. outside the U.N. headquarters on the East Side.

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will also speak at the gathering of world leaders today.

On Monday, five U.S. citizens who had been detained by Iran and sentenced to 10 years in prison on unsubstantiated charges of spying were freed.

Experts say it was a high-stakes, complex diplomatic deal. The agreement brokered between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Biden administration included the transfer of $6 billion in unfrozen Iranian oil assets and the release of five Iranian prisoners here in America convicted of nonviolent offenses.

