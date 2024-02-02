Prosecution laying out its case in painstaking detail in Michelle Troconis trial

Prosecution going into great detail in Michelle Troconis trial

STAMFORD, Conn. - It doesn't look like the Michelle Troconis trial will wrap up before the beginning of March.

She's accused of conspiring in the 2019 murder of Jennifer Dulos.

The prosecution is presenting its case in painstaking detail.

The jury spent hours this week listening to detailed testimony about the collection and analysis of evidence: Plastic bags, gloves and sponges. None of it had DNA connecting Troconis to the murder of mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos.

"This is really the trial of Fotis Dulos," Troconis's defense attorney John Schoenhorn said.

Schoenhorn said in order to convict his client of conspiracy, the prosecution must prove Fotis Dulos, who died by suicide in 2020, murdered Jennifer.

Troconis was with Dulos as he dumped evidence. She told police she wasn't really paying attention.

Schoenhorn said many pieces of evidence have only traces of blood, which aids the defense.

"If there was that much blood, how could someone not notice, is really not borne out by what the actual evidence is," he said.

To be sure, DNA testing matched Jennifer's blood to multiple pieces of discarded evidence.

As the trial moves into February, the calendar has at least three weekdays when no testimony will be heard, raising doubts the trial phase can wrap up before March 1, as planned.