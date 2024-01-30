Conn. State Police sergeant testifies about tense moments between Michelle Troconis and Fotis Dulos

Police sergeant testifies about tense moments between Michelle Troconis and Fotis Dulos

STAMFORD, Conn. -- On Tuesday, Jurors in the trial of Michelle Troconis heard about tense moments between her and Fotis Dulos, hours before they were arrested.

Troconis is accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the death of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in 2019.

Members of the jury heard about May 31 of that year, exactly one week after Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, vanished.

Her estranged husband and his girlfriend, Troconis, were with state police, including a sergeant who watched Troconis closely.

"At some point she looked over at Fotis with what I would describe a stern look, was just shaking her head back and forth at him. So when the two made eye contact, I would say he made an even sterner look back towards her," Sgt. John Beauton said.

Two days later, Troconis sat down for her first interview with state police, who remain convinced she knew more than she was sharing.

The jury also heard testimony about a red pickup truck belonging to Pawel Gumienny, a Fotis Dulos employee. Investigators believe Fotis Dulos cut his hair to look more like Gumienny and used his red truck to travel to New Canaan and move her body, which has not been found.

Gumienny is expected to testify in the next few days.