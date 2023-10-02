Watch CBS News
Local News

Propane leak caused Sullivan County explosion that leveled home and left 3 people critically injured

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

3 injured in house explosion in Sullivan County
3 injured in house explosion in Sullivan County 01:59

KIAMESHA LAKE, N.Y. -- Investigators confirm a propane leak caused a house explosion Saturday in Sullivan County

New York State Police say 36-year-old Robert McDowell, 9-year-old Savanah Mackerly and 5-year-old Jessie Mackerly are still in critical condition after the blast. 

Neighbors told CBS New York on the scene McDowell was home with his girlfriend's two children. 

The explosion leveled the home on James Place shortly before 12:30 p.m. in Kiamesha Lake. Two neighboring homes were also damaged and had to be demolished. 

"We seen debris everywhere. It looked like it was snowing in the street. There was just insulation was falling everywhere," neighbor Angel Gianccone said. "We seen them. They had the two over there on the side and then we heard screams from the house. So we ran around the back of the house, and we heard a little girl inside screaming, and then we seen everyone go running to the back of the house and then they pulled the stretcher, and we watched them pull her out and put her onto the stretcher."

"All my cabinets were open. Everything flew out of the cabinets and off the walls. That's how bad this was," Lillian Ayala said. "Must have just lifted up the house and dropped it. I am here almost 30 years and I never thought anything like this would happen."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family, who lost everything and remain hospitalized.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 10:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.