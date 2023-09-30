Watch CBS News
3 hurt in Sullivan County house explosion, New York State Police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

THOMPSON, N.Y. -- Three people suffered serious injuries when a house exploded in Sullivan County, New York State Police said on Saturday. 

A preliminary investigation found the explosion on James Place in Thompson may have been caused by a propane leak, according to police. 

The explosion did not appear to be criminal and the investigation is ongoing, police said. 

This is breaking news. Check for updates. 

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 4:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

