3 hurt in Sullivan County house explosion, New York State Police say
THOMPSON, N.Y. -- Three people suffered serious injuries when a house exploded in Sullivan County, New York State Police said on Saturday.
A preliminary investigation found the explosion on James Place in Thompson may have been caused by a propane leak, according to police.
The explosion did not appear to be criminal and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
This is breaking news. Check for updates.
