Brooklyn Public Library program to examine urban planning concepts

NEW YORK -- Class was in session on a September evening at the Brooklyn Public Library's Central location, exploring topics around affordable housing.

Leaders from HPD walked attendees through the application requirements for NYC Housing Connect, explaining the process step by step.

It is part of a series of community conversations, called "How to Create Efficient Cities," the brainchild of City Planning Commissioner Leah Goodridge. She says the goal is to use these conversations to demystify issues around housing, zoning, and urban planning.

"Interestingly enough, this started from Twitter. I started tweeting about my experiences... and all of the interesting hot topics that come up. And it gained a lot of traction. So I thought, why not take the Twitter conversations to in-person," Goodridge said.

"This is really become a passion of ours"

Goodridge brought her thoughts to the Brooklyn Public Library, who turned it into a series.

"I've been a tenants rights attorney for many years. A lot of my clients use the library, a lot of unhoused people use the library. It's a huge resource," she says.

"Our library in Sunset Park is the first library in New York City to have affordable housing on the top. So this is really become a passion of ours," adds Fritzi Bodenheimer, spokesperson for the Brooklyn Public Library.

The seminars encourage people to look critically at issues considered controversial, and address why housing has gotten so expensive.

"People are aware that there's gentrification. But to hear that sometimes the income restricted apartments are $2,500 for a studio in the Bronx, really resonates with people," Goodridge explained.

The next installment in the free series will be on Oct. 8, tackling issues around low-income housing.

