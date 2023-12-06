Princeton on high alert after possibly rabid raccoon attacks 2 people

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- The Princeton Health Department is warning residents and Princeton University students to keep an eye out after two attacks in close succession by a raccoon (or raccoons) that may have rabies.

The first occurred near the Dillon Gym on Princeton's campus shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

The health department says a student was attacked by a raccoon exhibiting common behaviors typical of a rabies infection, including chirping noises and unprovoked aggression.

The student received post-exposure treatment after the incident.

Then around 6 a.m. Tuesday, a resident on Hibben Road was attacked by a raccoon sitting on their doormat.

That resident was not injured in the attack.

⚠️ Potentially Rabid Racoon Reported in Princeton ⚠️ Learn more ➡️ https://www.princetonnj.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=391 Alert ➡️ http://local.nixle.com/alert/10453385/ Posted by Princeton, NJ Government on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Princeton says its animal control officer is working with Princeton University to find the raccoon or raccoons.

Anyone who sees the wild animal should contact police or animal control. Children and pets should be kept away from the animals and pets should be up to date on their shots.

Rabies is rare but can lead to death if untreated. The disease infects the central nervous system and if untreated can affect the brain.

Early symptoms including fever and headache, with some itching or prickling sensation in the area where a patient was bitten or scratched by an infected animal.

Doctors told CBS News that treatment is critical immediately after possible exposure.

Deaths from rabies are rare in the U.S. It is most commonly found in wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats.