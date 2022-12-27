President Biden approves state of emergency in N.Y. over deadly Buffalo storm; N.J. sends aid

Buffalo bracing for another foot of snow after deadly weekend storm

Buffalo bracing for another foot of snow after deadly weekend storm

Buffalo bracing for another foot of snow after deadly weekend storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state of New York following the deadly winter storm that killed at least 55 people nationwide, including 34 in and around Buffalo.

Western New York is covered in heavy snow and icicles after what many are calling a "once in a generation" winter storm.

A driving ban remained in effect in Buffalo overnight, where cars are still buried under deep snow drifts.

Thousands remain without power, and another foot of snow is expected there Tuesday.

Drone video shows the blanket of snow that is covering everything in sight, from rooftops to roadways.

The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA to get involved and to lend resources, as well as provide federal disaster relief for the costs of emergency protective measures.

Meanwhile, more snow is in store for Buffalo Tuesday - as much as two more inches is expected, according to the National Weather Service. The additional snow will make relief efforts more challenging.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is lending a hand to help.

Earlier today, New Jersey Task Force One (NJ-TF1) answered the call from the State of New York to assist in their Winter Weather Rescue Mission. Good luck, be safe and thank you for your dedication and service to the residents of New York. #ReadyNJ #NJTF1 #ErieCounty pic.twitter.com/OjVuDEIo1t — NJOEM🇺🇸 (@ReadyNJ) December 27, 2022

Murphy dispatched New Jersey Task Force One to assist "because that's what neighbors do," Murphy wrote on Twitter.

State Police are assisting snow removal crews with search and rescue. Erie County driving ban is still in affect. Stay off the roads, unnecessary vehicles traveling hinder crews from rescue and rescue. pic.twitter.com/Zq8dAplvyf — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 26, 2022

Parts of the state are buried in 4 feet of snow after the record-breaking storm with winds reaching nearly 80 mph.

"Total whiteout. I've never seen it going for days and days of wind and snow," said Lynda Kaczynski, who lives in Cheektowaga.

Hundreds of cars are submerged in snow along the roads. Three of the confirmed weather-related deaths so far were people trapped in their cars. Police are still doing search and recovery.

"Some of our police officers have snow mobiles and skid steers and other equipment that they brought in on their own and they just went out and they started working through some of these," said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Buffalo's mayor called it a "once in a generation" storm.

At one point over the weekend, almost every firetruck in Buffalo was stranded in snowbanks. Video shows a payloader had to push a plow truck out backwards.

A snowplow in Buffalo, NY makes multiple attempts to free another plow, after frigid temperatures and snowdrifts rendered the vehicle helpless.



Sometimes, even a snow plow needs a snow plow. pic.twitter.com/D02cEleiUk — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 26, 2022

"We still have scores and scores of vehicles that were abandoned when people left during the storm, where it's just in a ditch. They can't possibly get out," said Hochul.

Officers have also made arrests for looting.

"They're not looting foods and medicines. They're just looting items that they want. So these aren't even people in distress. These are people that are taking advantage of a natural disaster," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

"Anyone who declares victory and says it's over, it is way too early to say," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Monday, Nassau County sent nearly two dozen employees to Buffalo with police vehicles and emergency equipment.